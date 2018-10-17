Govt to host Youth Games in coordination with POA

ISLAMABAD: The government is keen to host the First National Youth Games in coordination with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in coming winter season in an effort to spot talent and give budding youth much needed international exposure.

Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Jamil Ahmad confirmed to The News that decision to this effect was taken during a meeting with Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan Tuesday in Islamabad. “The POA delegation headed by Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan was asked to submit the details about Games hosting within a week so that we would start moving towards hosting the event,” secretary IPC said.

Jamil Ahmad said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special instruction, it has been decided to work for the promotion of sports at grassroots level.For the first time the Games would be held in coordination with the POA. Earlier, twice the government organized the event with taking federations and POA in confidence.

When The News approached POA president, he praised government initiative saying that such a venture would be a big step forward. ‘What I suggested to the secretary IPC that since National Games have already been allotted to Quetta, Youth Games can be staged. We should start hosting games at district and provincial level first and then go on to hold All Pakistan Youth Games in March 2019. That way we would be in a position to pick the best talent starting from district. These steps would also help spot the talent from every knock and corner of the country.”

Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan hoped that such an initiative would bring changes in the sports system where picking talent at right age would be easier. During the meeting, athletes welfare projects including recently evolved athletes insurance also came under discussion. “There is a need to protect athletes and players. Recently adopted insurance policy is step forward in this direction.”