SL face England in 3rd ODI today

KANDY: The rain in Dambulla could not prevent a result this time, and it could not rescue Sri Lanka from yet another defeat in ODIs (a record that now reads 31 of their last 41 completed matches).

Dhananjaya de Silva and Thisara Perera did at least threaten to give England a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern headache - though in truth, the early damage at 31 for 4 and 74 for 5 was too great - while Lasith Malinga shook out his curls in a vintage display of death bowling, but England held the edge to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The teams have now moved to the hill country of Kandy, where the third ODI will be played on Wednesday and fourth ODI a couple of days later. England have won at the Pallekele International Stadium before, inspired by a Joe Root hundred, but it was also where the 2014 series slipped out of their reach, as Kumar Sangakkara basked in the adulation of his home crowd and set Sri Lanka up for a 4-2 lead with one to play.

How Dinesh Chandimal’s side could do with some Kandyan magic this time around. England’s one-day side have seemingly boundless confidence, but they will need to be on their guard; with more iffy weather in prospect, that could be a leveller as Sri Lanka look to level the contest.

On Saturday Lasith Malinga proved he still had all the old moves - those slower balls, those pinpoint yorkers, that 140kph reverse swing. Through the remainder of the series, he must prove he has the stamina. During the Asia Cup, he took four wickets in his first match in over a year, but was less effective in the match against Afghanistan 48 hours later.

Whether he can maintain Saturday’s intensity through the series remains to be seen.

England’s first peek at Stone in international competition could scarcely have been more enjoyable. The Warwickshire man bounced out Niroshan Dickwella and touched 90mph during an opening spell of 4-0-7-1, instantly giving England’s pace attack another exciting option as they prepare for a home World Cup. Stone’s arrival has meant no place for Mark Wood, virtually an ever-present in the 50-over side during the summer, while England also have the varied skills of the Curran brothers in reserve. With Woakes instantly clicking back into the form that made him Man of the Series in New Zealand last winter, Liam Plunkett due back for the final two ODIs in Sri Lanka, and David Willey recuperating from injury, they are building up some decent depth.

Squads: Sri Lanka (probables): Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

England (probables): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran/Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone.