Wed October 17, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's upcoming song 'Zindagi' being shot in the US

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Sports

AFP
October 17, 2018

‘England enjoys feeling of beating the best’

SEVILLE, Spain: Even as the noise swelled and the pressure mounted, Gareth Southgate stood firm as the youngest England side this century recorded a statement win in Spain.

After an electric first half that had witnessed three slick breakaway goals, England were creaking, as Paco Alcacer headed in for 3-1 and Jordan Pickford almost gifted Rodrigo a second. On the touchline, Southgate stayed arms folded, making one change before the 85th minute, and that came in the 76th, Kyle Walker replacing a weary Ross Barkley.

Perhaps he believed England could hold on. Perhaps there was merit in giving these players the chance to do it too. After all, they had reached the World Cup semi-finals, but with the advantage of a fortuitous draw. When Croatia and Belgium, twice, came calling, England came up short. Now they have handed Spain their first competitive defeat at home for 15 years, scoring three times in the first half against a team rejuvenated under a new coach in Luis Enrique. It was only a month ago Spain had obliterated Croatia 6-0 and, despite the 2-1 scoreline, outplayed England at Wembley too.

For Sterling, who had not scored for England since October 2015, and Rashford, who missed a couple of glorious chances in the goalless draw against Croatia, these were confidence-building goals. England’s third attacker, Harry Kane, who has been fending off criticism that his form has dipped since winning the World Cup golden boot set up two goals.“People always talk about goals and if I don’t score I don’t play well. But I’ve contributed to the team and that’s important to me,” Kane said.

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

