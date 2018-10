Maldives cricket team due today

LAHORE: A 16-member Maldives cricket team is due to reach Lahore in wee hours on Wednesday on a nine-day tour for five-match T20 series starting on October 18. The series will help the visiting team to prepare for forthcoming ACC Cricket Tournament.

The 16-member squad is: Mahafooz Mohammad (C), Azam Mohammad (VC) (WK), Mauroof Ameel Ahmed, Hassan Hazig Rasheed, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ali Ismail, Saeed Saafee Mohammad, Adam Nasif Umar, Shahid Abdullah, Rishwan Mohammad, Yousuf Azyan Faruhath, Ibrahim Nashath, Ismail Nazwan Badeeu, Hassan Ibrahim Shaof, Muawiath Abdul Ghanee.

Team management: Khan Muhammad Asif Amin (Head Coach), Neesham Ahmed (Asst. Coach), Mahmood Riyaz (Manager), Waduge Kalana Kavinda (Physio).