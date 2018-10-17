Injured Duminy out of SA’s Australian tour

JOHANNESBURG: South African batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of South Africa’s limited overs tour of Australia, starting later this month, because of a shoulder injury.

He is the second experienced batsman to miss the tour because of injury. Hashim Amla is out because of a finger injury. Cricket South Africa announced in a statement on Tuesday that Duminy will undergo surgery on his right shoulder after aggravating an old injury during a series against Zimbabwe which ended last weekend.Duminy will also miss the Mzansi Super League, which starts on November 15. He had been named as a marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz team.