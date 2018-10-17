Lahore Whites, Pindi victorious in One-day Cup

LAHORE: Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi won their sixth round matches of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One day Cricket Tournament against their respective rivals here on Tuesday. In the Pool “A” match played at LCCA Ground, Lahore Whites defeated FATA by four wickets.

Scores: FATA Region 214 all out 48.5 in overs (Rehan Afridi 59, Muhammad Arif 31, Khushdil Shah 30, Samiullah Jr 22, Muhammad Talha 20, Zaid Alam 3-29, Haris Bashir 3-33, Waqas Ahmed 3-57) Lahore Region Whites 215-6 in 41.1 overs (Zain-ul- Hasnain 57, Nauman Anwar 40, Anas Mansoor 38, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 23, Abdul Rauf 4-42) Result: Lahore Region White won by 4 wickets

At the Gaddafi Stadium here, Rawalpindi defeated Lahore Blues by 29 runs in the Pool B match. Scores: Rawalpindi Region 279-6 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Malik 149, Asif Ali 34*, Muhammad Nawaz 23, Saad Nasim 2-50, Hassan Qadir 2-72) Lahore Region Blues 250 all out in overs (Saad Nasim 51, Hassan Qadir 35, Zubair Malik 33, Salman Fayyaz 31*, Rizwan Hussain 28, Tayyab Tahir 26, Muhammad Ismail 4-50, Muhammad Nawaz 2-42) Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 29 runs

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Talented Saud Shakil (104) and Abdul Razzaq (60*) helped PTV beat ZTBL by 95 runs in the National One-day Cricket Cup match at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday. Saud’s century helped PTV raise 304 for 7 in 50 overs with ZTBL managing 209 all out in response. Saud hit 12 fours in his innings that came off 107 balls. Razzaq in his usual style smashed three fours and three sixes during his unbeaten knock. Muhammad Irfan Jr (4-36) and Waleed Malik (3-38) then restricted ZTBL to 209 all out. Shakeel Ansar (69) was the top scorer for ZTBL.