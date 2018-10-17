Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lahore Whites, Pindi victorious in One-day Cup

LAHORE: Lahore Whites and Rawalpindi won their sixth round matches of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One day Cricket Tournament against their respective rivals here on Tuesday. In the Pool “A” match played at LCCA Ground, Lahore Whites defeated FATA by four wickets.

Scores: FATA Region 214 all out 48.5 in overs (Rehan Afridi 59, Muhammad Arif 31, Khushdil Shah 30, Samiullah Jr 22, Muhammad Talha 20, Zaid Alam 3-29, Haris Bashir 3-33, Waqas Ahmed 3-57) Lahore Region Whites 215-6 in 41.1 overs (Zain-ul- Hasnain 57, Nauman Anwar 40, Anas Mansoor 38, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 23, Abdul Rauf 4-42) Result: Lahore Region White won by 4 wickets

At the Gaddafi Stadium here, Rawalpindi defeated Lahore Blues by 29 runs in the Pool B match. Scores: Rawalpindi Region 279-6 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Malik 149, Asif Ali 34*, Muhammad Nawaz 23, Saad Nasim 2-50, Hassan Qadir 2-72) Lahore Region Blues 250 all out in overs (Saad Nasim 51, Hassan Qadir 35, Zubair Malik 33, Salman Fayyaz 31*, Rizwan Hussain 28, Tayyab Tahir 26, Muhammad Ismail 4-50, Muhammad Nawaz 2-42) Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 29 runs

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Talented Saud Shakil (104) and Abdul Razzaq (60*) helped PTV beat ZTBL by 95 runs in the National One-day Cricket Cup match at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday. Saud’s century helped PTV raise 304 for 7 in 50 overs with ZTBL managing 209 all out in response. Saud hit 12 fours in his innings that came off 107 balls. Razzaq in his usual style smashed three fours and three sixes during his unbeaten knock. Muhammad Irfan Jr (4-36) and Waleed Malik (3-38) then restricted ZTBL to 209 all out. Shakeel Ansar (69) was the top scorer for ZTBL.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral