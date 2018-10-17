Rs34.5 billion for transport sector earmarked

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earmarked Rs34.5 billion for transport sector with whopping Rs33.6 billion for the ongoing scheme of mass transit—Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project. In terms of percentage decrease, the overall budget of transport sector is 64 per cent less than the allocation of previous fiscal year 2017-18 when the previous government had allocated Rs97 billion for it. As per the budget documents, for new fiscal year 2018-19, the Punjab government has allocated Rs228.6 million for the ongoing schemes of the entire transport department in the annual development programme.