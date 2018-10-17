Final warning to encroachers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: In order to enforce the decision of Islamabad High Court, the civic bodies of cantonments including Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Chaklala Cantonment Board have decided to launch a fresh grand operation against encroachers both temporary and permanent in next few days. Through notices they have issued final warning to all shopkeepers, traders and other encroachers.
