SC gives four weeks for reopening Aabpara road

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday gave country’s premier spy agency another four weeks to reopen the Shahra-i-Suharwardy at Aabpara junction in Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case regarding removal of encroachments in the capital city. “The transfer of sensitive devices in the ISI building is taking a long time,” Director Law Branch Ministry of Defence Brigadier Falak Naz told the court.

The official of the defence department said that most of the road has been cleared but it has not been opened for traffic. “What good is an empty road for the people if it cannot be used,” the chief justice remarked. After enquiring the defence official, how much more time the agency would take to open the road, the court gave a four-week extension. It is worth mentioning here that on July 6, the apex court had ordered to remove roadblocks within two months.