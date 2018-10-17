Dassu power project landowners stage sit-in

MANSEHRA: The people whose land has been acquired for 4300 megawatts Dassu hydropower project have held a sit-in to demand the implementation of an agreement reached between them and government in 2016.

The protesters, who were holding banners and placards inscribed with their demands, staged sit-in at Dassu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan. The protesters told reporters that the government and Wapda had signed an agreement with them some two years ago but none of 16-point charter of demands was accepted as yet. They said that they wanted market prices of their land, employment opportunities for locals. “If our demands are not met, we would continue our sit-in even in rough weather,” said one of the protesters.