Hundreds stranded in Kaghan Valley after snowfall

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of tourists, policemen and local people have been stranded in Kaghan valley after it received the heaviest snowfall of season on Tuesday. The snowfall, which started Monday night, continued on Tuesday, blocking Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to traffic.

The road is blocked between Kaghan and Babusar top, suspending traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. A large number of tourists have been stranded in Naran and upper Kaghan valley.

Barawai, the highest mountainous place in Kaghan valley, received the heaviest snowfall of over three-feet. As many as 60 policemen deployed at Barawai police check post and 200 locals are stranded there following the blockade of road. “Over a thousand tourists and locals are stranded in the valley as heavy snowfall blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to all sort of traffic,” said Mukhtar Ahmad Swati.

Mukhtar Swati, who had gone Naran for the business purpose, told reporters by telephone that situation was getting worse because of the continuous snowfall in the valley. He said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) should immediately move with heavy machinery to reopen the road to traffic, otherwise, the tourists and local couldn’t move out of the valley even in weeks.

“There is a complete power blackout in the valley. And there might be food and petrol shortage in the valley if the situation persists even a day more,” said he added. Hamad Aslam, a tourist from Lahore, told reporters by telephone the government should take prompt measure to facilitate the stranded tourists.