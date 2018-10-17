Five POs among 25 held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have arrested 25 suspected persons, including five proclaimed offenders (POs), during search and strike operations in various areas in the district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the police party led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-headquarters Izahar Shah and in-charge Risalpur Police Station Razdad Khan launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 25 suspects including five POs.

The law-enforcers also seized two guns, three pistols and numerous cartridges. The police also checked 205 vehicles through vehicle verification system (VVS) while 180 persons were checked through criminal record verification system (CRVS).