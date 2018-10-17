50,000 LHWs announce strike from Nov 1

MULTAN: At least 50,000 Lady Health Workers have announced launching protest drive across Punjab from November 1 after failing to get justice from the newly-elected government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Punjab National Programme Health Employees Association president Rukhsana Anwar said their delegation met with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid but she did not give her assurance of resolving their problems and giving permanent service structure to LHWs across Punjab.

Anwar said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave relief to the LHWs following a suo moto notice in 2012 and ordered the Punjab government for their regularisation and giving equal benefits to them like being enjoyed by other public servants. She said the previous PML-N government and the bureaucracy made all the LHWs rolling stone in violation of the SC orders.

All the national programme employees were forced to work under an NGO namely IRMNCH, which was also a violation of the apex court orders, she added. “Earlier, all the LHWs were catering to the cluster of 1500 people but now they have been given the cluster of 3,000 people without providing logistics. We are not upgraded and all of us are performing in fields without getting the conveyance allowance,” she complained.