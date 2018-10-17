‘Navy committed to protecting seas freedom’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy was committed to its mission to safeguard freedom of the seas and enhance bilateral relations and trade with friendly countries, said Captain Shahid Wasif, Commanding Officer of Pakistan Naval ship PNS Saif, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Captain Shahid, who held a reception in honour of the Saudi Naval Officers, diplomats and Pakistani media and community representatives on board the PNS Saif, currently on a visit to the Saudi Arabia, said Pakistan believed in promoting peace both at regional and international level, a press release issued by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah said. Acting Consul General of Pakistan Shaiq Bhutto and officers of Consulate were also present at the occasion. Captain Tariq Al Seeri represented the Saudi Royal Naval Force.

The dinner was held on the deck of the ship at Jeddah Islamic Port. National anthems of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were played. The Commanding Officer welcomed the guests on board and thanked the Saudi government for extending excellent hospitality. He mentioned the significant role and position of Saudi Arabia in the region and said Pakistan had long, time tested and mutually supportive relations with the Kingdom. The roots of these relations were founded in people-to-people relationships, he added.

The Commanding Officer said the Royal Navy and Pakistan Navy enjoyed unique relation as some of the officers and men had been trained together at Pakistan Naval Academy Karachi. That base provided strength to bilateral relations, he added. He said navies of both the countries enjoyed cordial ties and had held a number of joint trainings and exercises, including the ''Naseem-ul-Bahr'' exercise.

Captain Shahid said Pakistan believed in promoting peace and security in the region. He acknowledged the will of Saudi leadership to further extend the mutually beneficial relationship and expressed his desire to further broaden the Pakistan Navy cooperation with the Saudi Navy.