IPO assures support for royalties of artist community

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to collect and distribute royalties of artist community, Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO-Pakistan) will support all stakeholders while activating the Collective Management Organisation (CMO).

This was stated by Mujeeb Ahmad Khan, Chairman IPO-Pakistan, while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other stakeholders here at the IPO-Pakistan headquarters on Tuesday.

The IPO chairman assured complete support to all stakeholders to activate the CMO for the collection and distribution of royalties of artists, singers, musicians and lyricist etc.

Mujeeb urged the need to preserve and protect national heritage, culture and music for future generations and said that it could only be materialised by protecting the financial rights of the artist community.

However, Mujeeb expressed desire that all stakeholders should resolve their longstanding issues hindering a full functioning of CMO in Pakistan. In this regard, he said, the IPO-Pakistan will extend its full cooperation to address any problem faced by the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, representatives of the PBA showed inclination to pay royalties, however, it was stated that the issue would be presented in the next PBA Board as agenda item for approval. Participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the IPO-Pakistan for bringing the stakeholders together for a greater cause i.e. well-being of the artist community.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the representatives of PBA, Director General (Policy) of Pemra, CEO of Collective Organisation for Music Rights of Pakistan (COMP), Deputy Director (Law and Regulation) of the PTA, representatives of EMI, Pakistan, and senior management of IPO-Pakistan.