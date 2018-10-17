Wed October 17, 2018
October 17, 2018

Mansha Bomb fears he may be killed in fake police encounter

ISLAMABAD: A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a one-day transit bail to alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb.

The Islamabad police shifted Mansha amid tight security from the Secretariat Police to the court premises. ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi was hearing the case.

After Mansha was presented before the judge, he requested the court to wait for his counsel. Judge Zaidi accepted the request and took a recess. The personnel of the Islamabad police remained in the courtroom. Later, the alleged land grabber told the judge that he feared that the police would kill him in a fake encounter.

Granting a one-day transit bail to the accused, the court ordered the authorities to present Mansha before a court in Lahore on October 17 (today). Mansha and his sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore's Johar Town vicinity. He was arrested on October 15 from the supreme court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and requested to meet the chief justice.

Later, Mansha was brought to Lahore from Islamabad and was locked up in the Green Town Police Station. The Sadar SP held a press conference on this issue. He presented the accused before the media. He said Mansha Bomb was involved in 82 cases of land grabbing, murder and attempt to murder. The first case was registered against him in 1982 in the Naulakha Police Station. The police have already arrested his son Waqas alias Asim. The SP said Mansha had a strong political backing. He said the police would arrest other members of his mafia as well.

