Housing scandal probe: Khwaja brothers appear before NAB

LAHORE: The Khwaja brothers appeared before the combined investigation team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday in connection with a housing scam investigation.

The NAB team questioned the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders -- Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique -- in relation to Paragon housing scheme case, according to official sources.

The News has learnt that the CIT separately quizzed the two brothers for more than an hour. The bureau had earlier provided a questionnaire to Khwaja brothers and Tuesday’s hearing was mostly based on that questionnaire. It was also reported on Tuesday that the two brothers submitted the money trail and other record to the anti-graft body, though it could not be confirmed independently.

Earlier on Monday, Khwaja brothers had secured a protective bail from the Lahore High Court, after the Islamabad High Court refused them a bail. NAB had started an investigation in November 2017, into a mega land scam involving Khwaja Saad Rafique’s Paragon Housing Society in Lahore and the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

The bureau had written to the PLDC to submit records regarding its project Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme in Lahore, for which a contract agreement was signed between the PLDC and Anhui Construction Engineering Group, owned by Director Paragon Exchange Ali Sajjad, Bismillah Engineering Company, owned by the chief executive of Paragon City Nadeem Zia and Sparco Group.

The bureau had arrested Muneer Zia and Umar Zia, brothers of Paragon city Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nadeem Zia. However, Nadeem Zia is still at large and most probably has fled the country.