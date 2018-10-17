Don’t name Aleema or we have long list of Sharif family: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan has condemned, what he called, the hooliganism of PML-N members they displayed during the budget speech in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday, alleging the opposition members tried to strangulate the throat of the assembly secretary and turn his desk upside down.

He also condemned the leader of the opposition for levelling “baseless accusations” against the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying she was a housewife and had nothing to do with politics. “Don’t name Aleema, otherwise wehave a long list of Sharif family,” the Punjab information minister warned.

“All of this hooliganism was supervised and appreciated by the leader of the opposition, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif”, the minister said while talking to the media at Punjab Assembly. Punjab Chief Minster’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill was also with him.

Fayyaz Chohan said the PML-N members, who had been raising loud slogans for giving respect to vote and supremacy of democratic institutions during the last two years had themselves caused historic insult to parliament by trampling all democratic values.