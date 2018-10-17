Court extends Shahbaz’s physical remand by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday extended by 14 days the physical remand of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

The court also granted two days transit remand of Shahbaz Sharif for his attendance in the National Assembly on October 17 (today). NAB officials produced Shahbaz before the Accountability Court Judge Najamul Hassan amid tight security as heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the premises. He was brought to the court from the NAB Lahore office in an armoured vehicle escorted by the police.

Shahbaz is in NAB custody since October 5. His sons, Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz, were also present who was looking apparently confidant, brought his own record files in the court room. As the proceedings commenced, he started quoting from his files, rejecting his involvement in the Ashiana scam. However, the judge stopped Shahbaz and asked him to wait for his turn, saying that the court will hear NAB’s stance first.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that during interrogations, accused Shahbaz Sharif was inquired about complainant who pointed to tendering of the Ashiana Iqbal project. The prosecutor said Shahbaz was adamant and was deliberately concealing the name of the person who made a verbal complaint to him. The prosecutor informed the court that the accused also did not reply as to why he accepted the complaint after grievance period. Shahbaz also failed to reply why he did not refer the matter to the PLDC board which was not only competent but also conversant with all relevant facts of the case.

The prosecutor said Shahbaz was being interrogated and further investigations were under process. He argued that the accused was inquired as to why he kept on processing the complaint after having knowledge that the complainant bidder was not the genuine bidder and his documents were added in process after the due date. The accused failed to submit a plausible reply, the prosecutor added.

He informed the court that the accused was questioned as to why the letter for cancellation of contract was written on 15 March 2013 i.e before referring the matter to the Anti-corruption Department Punjab. Moreover, the accused was confronted with disclosures of Fawad Hassan who had divulged that Shahbaz directed him to call the management of the PLDC for discussing the award of contract.

On this query, the accused replied that he did not remember whether he passed such orders and he needed more time to examine the record and answer this question, the prosecutor added. He argued that during interrogations, it was revealed for the first time that a second bidding was conducted for the intra-structure development by the PKDC in December 2013 after the cancellation of the first bidding process. However, the record shows that even this second bidding was unlawfully intervened and finally halted by Shahbaz on March 24, 2014. The prosecutor drew the court’s attention to the point that prequalification of the bidders was concluded by the Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (consultant of PLDC) at that time. Since the second bidding surfaced during this remand, hence all relevant witnesses are required to be associated to ascertain the facts and circumstances in which Shahbaz unlawfully interfered in the bidding process and ordered to take the project under a public private partnership mode. The prosecutor said the further record of the PLDC and the LDA pertaining to this tenure is being collected to confront the accused and finalization of the investigation.

The prosecutor informed the court that during investigations, Sheikh Alauddin, former chairman of PLDC Board, revealed that at the time of the first bidding, he spoke to the accused, Shahbaz Sharif, and informed him that one of the directors of the PLDC namely Khawaja Mansoor Mazher had demanded Rs 50 million from the firm owner Chaudhry A. Latif and sons who had won the contract. It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Mansoor Mazhar is a person who allegedly inserted documents of Ms Conpro Services pvt limited during the prequalification process after the due date. During interrogations, Khawaja Mansoor Mazhar admitted that he was nominated as director PLDC Board on the recommendations of Talha Burki who introduced him to Shahbaz Sharif. In this regard all relevant witnesses Sheikh Alauddin, Khawaja Mansoor Mazhar, Karamatullah Chaudhry, MD ECSP, Bashir Ahmad, Project Manager ECSP, and the owner of Chaudhry Latif and sons are being called to ascertain the role of Shahbaz Sharif.

The prosecutor informed the court that during this remand, the accused was inquired as to why he directed undertaking the project under the Public Private Partnership mode and entrusted it to LDA. Why he had given directions to the then DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema. The accused Shahbaz has not revealed reasons behind his directions/orders. The accused has asked to provide relevant record which has been provided to him and the accused has sought time to go through the entire record give his version, the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor said the accused had committed offence of corruption with active aid, abetment and assistance of private individuals as well as public officials. Accordingly the physical custody of the accused is essential to conclude investigations by securing the evidence and identifying the co-accused. Based upon the above-narrated facts, a huge volume of financial transactions, complex record and adamant attitude of the accused, a 15-day remand of the accused is requested, the prosecutor said and concluded his arguments.

On the other end, Amjad Parvez, counsel of Shahbaz Sharif, argued that the NAB is reiterating old allegations as the bureau had no evidence against his client. He said the NAB had alleged that his client had ordered cancellation of the contract, which was a false allegation. He said that the contact was not cancelled by his client but the PLDC cancelled the contract. He argued that when his client came to know about irregularities in the contract, an inquiry committee was constituted and in the light of the report of that inquiry committee, the matter was referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). Shahbaz’s counsel further argued that the CDR submitted by Chaudhry Latif and Sons was a forged document. The counsel implored the court that under these circumstances, the further remand of his client was unnecessary.

Meanwhile, during the proceedings Shahbaz reiterated that whenever NAB had called him, he was present and fully cooperated with the investigation team. “I have answered all the questions asked by the bureau in his 10-day physical remand,” Shahbaz said and added he never misused his seat or did any corrupt practice. "I was called for the Saaf Pani project and arrested for Ashiana," he informed the court.

He said he had not given any illegal orders and was being accused of giving a contract to Kamran Kayani's company in 2013 to win the election. "This is a false accusation, I have saved the country's money and put it in the national exchequer.

While I am fully cooperating with the NAB in the investigation, why the bureau wanted an extension in the remand,” Shahbaz said. He maintained that allegations against him were false and political.

As per the National Accountability Bureau, the Ashiana Housing project was awarded to Chaudhry Latif and Sons after approval from the PLDC Board of Directors and through open bidding. He said the contract was awarded to the said company on January 24, 2013 and a sum of Rs 75 million was paid to the construction firm as advance mobilisation. He said Chaudhry Latif and Sons started their construction work and no other bidder challenged the award of the contract within 15 days as per PEPRA rules.

The prosecutor said that on February 25, 2013, Shahbaz illegally ordered an inquiry on a bogus complaint and constituted an inquiry committee headed by Tariq Bajwa to look into any wrongdoing in awarding the contract. Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities, the prosecutor added. He said Shahbaz illegally assumed the powers of PLDC Board of Directors and referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment with the help of co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad.

As per NAB, Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities. Moreover, according to the NAB investigation, the bogus complaint was filed by the Canpro Services Private Limited which paid bribe worth millions to Fawad, the-then secretary implementation, to cancel the contract.

It is pertinent to mention that the Canpro Services Private Limited is said to be owned by Kamran Kayani – the brother of former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani. The NAB has alleged that Shahbaz, while chairing a meeting, illegally ordered the transfer of Ashiana project to the LDA from PLDC which was constituted to complete projects like Ashiana and only its Board of Directors had the authority to take decision. After getting the project, the LDA handed over the Ashiana project to Bismillah Engineering, which is a proxy company of Paragon City.