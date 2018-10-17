Apna bank disburses Rs7bln loans

LAHORE: Apna Microfinance Bank Chairman Mian M A Shahid has said that with the rising cost of doing business the poor need higher microfinance loan to make their business venture viable, a statement said on Tuesday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the bank at Johar Town, he said the bank has disbursed loans worth Rs7 billion among 65,000 people across the country. The bank offers loan on very easy installments to farmers; for purchase of Apni Sawari rickshaw, trolly and small businesses, he added.