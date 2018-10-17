Wed October 17, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

PM urged for steps to enhance exports

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the challenge of increasing exports by speedy SME promotion and to increase exports so that the country could earn valuable foreign exchange, a statement said on Tuesday.

Unisame reiterated the urgent need to increase exports through the majority SME sector by giving them marketing, technical and financial support and promoting and facilitating them on priority basis, it added.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said: “As without putting the sector on fast-track, no significant progress will be made in exports. Value addition of goods is done by the SMEs and it is of paramount importance to exploit the full potential of this sector.” “A scientific approach is required and stakeholders need to be consulted and their recommendations be implemented forthwith.” Thaver said that with the rupee depreciation, exports were likely to increase, but a strategy was needed for regaining lost markets and finding new markets and promoting non-traditional goods.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) needed to be revamped and placed under a private sector chief executive for extraordinary results, he said.

“TDAP is not inclined towards the SME sector, which needs a bureau of its own. The sector also needs a strong Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda).”

