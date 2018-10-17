Cherat Cement’s quarterly profit down 29 percent

Profit of Cherat Cement Company Limited fell 29 percent to Rs431 million in the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs2.44.

The company’s profit amounted to Rs606 million with EPS of Rs3.43 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Cherat Cement didn’t announce any cash dividend. The company’s sales dropped 14 percent during the period to Rs3.341 billion compared to Rs3.891 billion of the same period last year. Cost of sales fell 3.9 percent to Rs2.788 billion from Rs2.902 billion a year ago, a statement to PSX said.