Planners need to evaluate reasons for lopsided growth

LAHORE: Pakistani planners need to evaluate the reason for lopsided economic growth in the country, as we missed sustained growth path that took other regional economies ahead.

Infrastructure is important, but in our single minded approach to build roads, other projects and factors vital for growth, were neglected. We failed to realise that the infrastructure costs could be drastically reduced through good governance, which anyway is the most essential tool for economic growth.

World class industrial estate like Sundar failed to boost our exports because we lack the human resource needed to operate high-tech exporting industries. Instead of improving efficiencies all over, we tried to sustain our industries on subsidies.

Domestic commerce was completely neglected. Even our entrepreneurs avoided specialisation in one sector and instead went to avenues that helped them make big money.

Many of our businessmen are these days more involved in real estate business and capital market trading. We paid lip service to women empowerment.

Corruption has seeped into the society and was never taken seriously by any regime. Corruption occurs when rules are broken.

No one was ever punished for breaking the rules or giving favours outside the rules. The punishments never impacted the careers of bureaucrats.

At best, they were reprimanded after a departmental enquiry. It is because of this leniency that the rate of bribe increased with every change in government.

Our failure to address all these growth enhancing factors has resulted in wavered economic performance of our country.

We grow at a high speed for few years and then go into recession.

Economic planners in Pakistan put all emphasis on initiating development projects, which can be termed as hardware. No one ever tried to evaluate as to why we have failed to perform consistently, despite adding new infrastructure every year.

And instead of formulating an industrial policy, they adopted the incentives strategy that failed to deliver.

Even shortage of energy and power is not a valid excuse for slow industrial growth in the last one decade. Industrial growth was stagnant in most of the industries when the interest rates were very low and there was surplus electricity and gas.

The point to ponder is that the neighbouring economies of China and India have the same infrastructure constraints as in Pakistan, and Bangladesh has even higher constrains; still they have sustained high economic growth.

The only difference is that we have neglected prudent management, efficiency, innovation and productivity, while our immediate neighbours did not.

In our endeavour to promote industries, we loaded ourselves with too many things that we could not manage. We considered textiles as our only hope, and forgot other sectors of the economy that could trigger more growth.

We have become mimics and try to copy what is going on elsewhere in the world. The dynamics of Pakistani economic could be different than many other countries, but planners never encouraged innovation.

There is dire need to change the mindset in the planning commission and make them believe that real sustainable growth can only be achieved by formulating a policy after taking input from all stakeholders, including the consumers, civil society, academia, services sector, industry and trade.

The growth model should shift from sectoral incentives to thematic approach, where all sectors would get similar incentives and facilitation on the basis of the innovative approach they introduce.

Market reforms, innovation and entrepreneurship should be the basis of the new economic plan.