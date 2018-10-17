Govt notifies regulatory duties on luxury imports

KARACHI: Government on Tuesday notified up to 60 percent regulatory duties on 570 luxury and non-essential imported goods — a move aimed at to curtail trade deficit, which is the main factor behind widening current account gap.

The ministry of finance, through a statutory regulatory order (SRO 1265(I)/2018), imposed five to 60 percent regulatory duties on tariff lines of luxury and non-essential goods.

The fresh SRO rescinded the SRO 640(I)/2018, which was issued on May 24 to impose regulatory duties on imports.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, unveiling Finance (Amendment) Bill 2018 on September 18, announced the new regulatory duties and additional customs duty on various goods.

The parliament approved the bill on October 3, enforcing the law from the same day.

In May, the previous government issued a list comprising almost 500 items on which regulatory duties were imposed in order to discourage import of luxury and non-essential items to curtail trade deficit. The list was an extension of the earlier efforts to cut import bills, which stood at more than $60 billion in the last fiscal year. The last government hoped that the steps were expected to save two billion dollars of foreign exchange reserves.

The present government followed the footprints of its predecessor and introduced several new items in the regulatory duty regime.

Government is currently mired in a situation of dwindling foreign exchange reserves that plunged to $8.4 billion – enough to cover less than two months of imports.

Current account deficit swelled 10 percent to $2.721 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19. Policymakers are taking remedial measures, including rupee devaluation and interest rate hike, to avert looming balance of payments crisis.

Customs agents were awaiting a notification from the tax authorities to apply regulatory duties imposed by the current government on imports.

Customs clearing agents said the customs authorities told them that the new regulatory duty rates had been approved and imposed.

“The new rates have been fed in online customs clearance system (web-based one customs) by abolishing the SRO (statutory regulatory order) 640,” Khurram Ijaz, ex-president of Karachi Customs Agents Association said.

Ijaz said several consignments on which regulatory duties were levied were not cleared due to the confusion as customs authorities denied them goods declarations. “We were asked to enter new rates as per the new notification,” he added. “No notification has been provided to customs agents.”

Customs agents said the implementation of new rates of regulatory duty created difficulties for importers in getting clear their consignments as goods declarations by online customs clearance system denied their declarations on the old rates.

Sources in Pakistan Customs, however, said the new rates of regulatory duty have been implemented.