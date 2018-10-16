Shutterdown in IHK today

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Jammu and Kashmir complete shutter down will be observed on Tuesday in Srinagar, Baramula, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and Gandarbal against the fourth phase of so called local bodies’ elections in the territory.Call for the strike has been given by the JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik.