Tue October 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Naek likely to be elected IUP body member on UN affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan, in its quest for promoting parliamentary diplomacy, has achieved another milestone as Senator Farooq H Naek has been unanimously nominated member of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee on the United Nations (UN) Affairs.

Former Senate chairman is likely to be elected for the slot during the meeting of Governing Council of the Committee on October 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, to represent it on the UN related issues.

Farooq H Naek was nominated by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and seconded by the National Assembly speaker. He had earlier remained Member of IPU Group on UN which resulted in close coordination between two bodies, and, as a result, this permanent standing committee on UN Affairs was formed.

In this context, Senator Farooq H Naek said that it is pride moment for the Pakistan Parliament to represent Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) on forum of United Nations (UN), and it is a unique platform for members of parliaments (MPs) to engage with senior UN officials. The committee helps to close the democracy gap between citizens’ voices and global decision making. Its meetings ensure the voice of “we the people” is communicated to UN policy makers.

The committee also aims to find ways for parliaments, who play a vital part in implementing global commitments to work better with the UN globally and nationally. Legislators share ideas on mechanisms to monitor whether individual countries are honouring their international pledges.

