PM, Balochistan CM discuss province’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday. Some leaders who are members of the legislatures belonging to the ruling alliance, including former chief minister Jan Muhammad Jamali were also present on the occasion.

The meeting has taken place amid tense relations between groups of the ruling alliance since a strong group is trying to dislodge the incumbent administration to bring the chief minister of its choice. Well placed sources told The News late Monday evening that prime minister is opposed to the idea as it could disturb stable situation in the sensitive and areas-wise largest province of the country.

The sources pointed out that the group that is opposing Jam Kamal has been asking for a half-term power sharing formula that was followed by the previous government. The PTI members who are in minority in Balochistan Assembly have been steering a campaign that Chief Minister Jam Kamal, who is leader of the largest Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), should agree to the half-term formula that will allow Yar Muhammad Rind Chief of Balochistan PTI to become chief minister for the second half tenure of the Provincial Assembly while Jam Kamal may continue in office till then.

Jam Kamal’s cabinet consists of 18 ministers, including four advisers. The sources hinted that some of the cabinet members are also supporting the half-term formula of sharing power. Officially, no word has been given about the controversy, but sources said that prime minister has asked his interlocutors for smooth sailing in the province due to the situation obtained in the country and region. The PMO has maintained regarding the meeting that overall situation in Balochistan and development projects for the province figured in it.

It is pertinent to recall that Chief Minster Jam Kamal has been opposing any cut in the allocations for developmental projects of the province under the garb of ongoing austerity campaign.