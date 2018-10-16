Hike in power tariff likely

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared a summary regarding a hike in power tariffs, sources said on Monday. According to sources, the summary has been prepared and will be approved during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) scheduled to be chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday (today).

“Recommendations have been made for increase in prices for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18 as per the price per unit is expected torise to Rs3.75,” sources added. “With the recommended rise in power tariff, an additional Rs400 billion a month is expected to be collected from consumers,” sources added.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an increase of Rs1.16 per unit in electricity prices. However, the ECC had deferred announcing an increase in the price of electricity.