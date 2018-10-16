Tue October 16, 2018
SK
Sohail Khan
October 16, 2018

Share

Mansha Bomb arrested from SC premises

ISLAMABAD: Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha ‘Bomb, who was wanted in many criminal cases, was arrested on Monday by the Secretariat Police, Islamabad from the premises of Supreme Court in the evening.

After his arrest by the Islamabad police, he will be handed over to the Punjab police, it is learnt. Earlier, in the day Mansha Bomb came to the Supreme Court for surrendering himself to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

He waited for a long time outside Bench No 1 of the Supreme Court and waited for Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to appear before his bench.

Later on he kept sitting in Bench No 1 of the Supreme Court till 6:30pm, waiting for the chief justice however, later on a police personnel went to Bench No 1 and took Mansha into custody and take him away from the Supreme Court building.

It was learnt that police from Lahore left for Islamabad to arrest Mansha. Mansha Bomb, the absconding suspect, wanted in a land grabbing case, reached the Supreme Court and demanded to meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He and his two sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore’s Johar Town vicinity.

Last month, CJP Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the immediate arrest of the alleged land grabber, however, the authorities had failed to comply with the court orders. According to Punjab police, at least 70 cases have been registered against Mansha. On Monday, the absconding suspect reached the Supreme Court premises and demanded to meet the chief justice.

He said that he came to know about the proceedings through the media, adding that he was a “law abiding citizen” who would never think of not appearing before the court. He sought the court protection as he said he feared discrimination on the part of investigative agencies.

Earlier, talking to media after reaching the Supreme Court, he said that the Punjab police had added ‘Bomb’ to his name to malign him. “I have come to the apex court at my own will so that I could surrender myself for arrest as per the law,” Mansha said adding that he had not grabbed anyone’s land but owns inherited properties. He further said that leaders of PML-N Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had been unfair to him for being the PTI supporter.

Comments

