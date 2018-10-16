Anya wins gross gold in Bahria golf

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Anya Farooq won the gross gold in Bahria Ladies Golf Championship with a score of 218 over three days.Parkha Ejaz secured runner up gross.The event that concluded at Bahria Course Murree Expressway saw Yasmeen Mubarak winning the seniors gross prize with a score of 53 over nine holes.In the gross gold category Ms. Parkha Ejaz secured runner-up gross.In the Silver category, second runner-up gross was Ms Rafaqat Abjad, runner-up gross was Ms Tehmina Rashid. Winner gross was DSP Shehzadi Gulfam.
ISLAMABAD: Anya Farooq won the gross gold in Bahria Ladies Golf Championship with a score of 218 over three days.Parkha Ejaz secured runner up gross.The event that concluded at Bahria Course Murree Expressway saw Yasmeen Mubarak winning the seniors gross prize with a score of 53 over nine holes.In the gross gold category Ms. Parkha Ejaz secured runner-up gross.In the Silver category, second runner-up gross was Ms Rafaqat Abjad, runner-up gross was Ms Tehmina Rashid. Winner gross was DSP Shehzadi Gulfam.
Comments