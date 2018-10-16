Anya wins gross gold in Bahria golf

ISLAMABAD: Anya Farooq won the gross gold in Bahria Ladies Golf Championship with a score of 218 over three days.Parkha Ejaz secured runner up gross.The event that concluded at Bahria Course Murree Expressway saw Yasmeen Mubarak winning the seniors gross prize with a score of 53 over nine holes.In the gross gold category Ms. Parkha Ejaz secured runner-up gross.In the Silver category, second runner-up gross was Ms Rafaqat Abjad, runner-up gross was Ms Tehmina Rashid. Winner gross was DSP Shehzadi Gulfam.