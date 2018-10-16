ICC charges Jayasuriya for corrupt practices

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.

The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU), the ICC said in a statement.The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

“Mr Jayasuriya has 14 days from 15 October 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,” the ICC statement said.Last year, the Jayasuriya-led selection panel resigned en masse following protests over Sri Lanka’s slump in form.

Jayasuriya played 110 Tests, scoring 6,973 runs with 14 hundreds before his retirement in 2007 but it was in the shorter form of cricket that he really stamped his name on the game.Forming a formidable opening partnership with wicketkeeper-natsman Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jayasuriya was a key member of Sri Lanka’s breakthrough 50-over World Cup triumph in 1996.

A natural at the Twenty20 format that emerged near the end of his playing days, Jayasuriya continued batting until 2012 when he moved into politics.Earlier this month, the ICC said the ACU was investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and has provided a detailed briefing to the country’s president, prime minister and sports minister.