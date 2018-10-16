Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing

Sports

REUTERS
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICC charges Jayasuriya for corrupt practices

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said on Monday.

The former captain and explosive opening batsman has refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU), the ICC said in a statement.The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation.

“Mr Jayasuriya has 14 days from 15 October 2018 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,” the ICC statement said.Last year, the Jayasuriya-led selection panel resigned en masse following protests over Sri Lanka’s slump in form.

Jayasuriya played 110 Tests, scoring 6,973 runs with 14 hundreds before his retirement in 2007 but it was in the shorter form of cricket that he really stamped his name on the game.Forming a formidable opening partnership with wicketkeeper-natsman Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jayasuriya was a key member of Sri Lanka’s breakthrough 50-over World Cup triumph in 1996.

A natural at the Twenty20 format that emerged near the end of his playing days, Jayasuriya continued batting until 2012 when he moved into politics.Earlier this month, the ICC said the ACU was investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket and has provided a detailed briefing to the country’s president, prime minister and sports minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down