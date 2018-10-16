Massive changes in domestic structure on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket is all set to have a new domestic system in place starting from next year.

Patron-in-Chief Imran Kh-an’s long-standing vision on domestic cricket affairs is to be given a practical shape with the help of cricket committee that is expected to be formed shortly.Besides other important issues relating international cricket and PSL, the meeting held between the Prime Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday also discussed making the domestic cricket qualitative rather than quantitative.

The PCB incumbents are only waiting for the conclusion of ongoing season to introduce new domestic system for which a cricket committee comprising former Test cricketers and PCB officials would be formed in due course of time.

The main objective of the committee will be to suggest making the domestic cricket in line with Imran Khan’s vision and then to oversee the implementation of this newly-adopted system. Though the PCB chairman has yet to give a final shape to the committee, it is believed that the likes of Zakir Khan (director International Cricket), Haroon Rasheed (Director Development), Saqib Irfan (GM Domestic) and former Test cricketers with the like of Wasim Akram, Intikhab Alam and Mudassar Nazar could be the automatic choices for this proposed committee.

Over the years, the domestic cricket had been the victim of a cruel treatment from all around. All these years it had been subservient to international cricket. More focus had always been on international cricket. The domestic cricket received a telling blow ever since international T20 leagues started luring quality cricketers. Majority of quality cricketers prefer getting fit and ready for these leagues at the expense of domestic cricket. With no clear rules and regulations adopted for players’ participation, domestic cricket continues to suffer.

Questions arise here as who will bell the cat? Whether those who are part and parcel of these leagues and are already wearing more than one hat would work for the betterment of domestic cricket. The answer is a loud No. Neither these former players who are expected to be part of this committee would be willing to prefer domestic cricket over international league nor would these be in a position to bind top players to prefer domestic engagements.

On the contrary these former players would be seen secretly working to protect or enhancing image of these leagues. So it is important on the part of chairman PCB to avoid naming those cricketers in the committee who have multiple interests; only those should be preferred who have one challenge to confront and that is to improve the plight of domestic cricket.

Admitted that domestic cricket desperately is in need of overhaul, making it capable of throwing genuine talent up for international cricket, arguably, it is the junior and age-restricted cricket that is more important for the country.

Look at our neighbours, India are now world and Asian junior champions. The country has invested more in junior cricket in recent times than they did at first-class level. Best coaches and trainers had been hired for junior players grooming. The BCCI also ensured that those who have got genuine age should be allowed to play age-restricted cricket.

In Pakistan, though the system is in place, tougher measures are required to pick the player falling in that particular age category.

Secondly, there is no criterion to ensure selection of talented junior players. Coaching standard at city and regional level is eating up whatever talent is there. So it is more important for the PCB to chalk out a plan for the development of youth, making them technically and mentally fit and ready for top level domestic cricket.

Domestic cricket is confronted with more challenges than mere its restrictions to limited players. The PCB can raise the standard of international cricket but for that the board needs sincere people and sincere efforts.