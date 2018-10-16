Wrestler Inayatullah wins bronze in Youth Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Inayatullah made the country proud by winning the 65kg category wrestling bronze medal in Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

He defeated USA wrestler Carson Taylor Manville 3-1 to win first ever bronze for Pakistan in Youth Olympics in an individual capacity.“He has made history for winning first medal for Pakistan in the Youth Olympics. We highly commend the efforts of Pakistan Wrestling Federation for this great honour.

“We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement. May Allah Almighty give enough strength to Pakistani athletes to bring more laurels for Pakistan,” Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan said in his message.