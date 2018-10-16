Senators concerned over use of huge funds

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on IPC Ministry expressed concern over diverting Universal Services Fund (USF) towards construction of controversial multiple sports complex in Norowal but fell short of forming an inquiry body when suggested by IPC secretary Jamil Ahmad.

The Senate committee, which met under the leadership of Senator Sardar Yaqoob, expressed surprise over diverting USF money for the project.“If there are no finances to construct stadium in Chamman and other areas, why such a heavy amount has been diverted to Norowal alone,” Senator Azam Musa Khail said.

Other Senators also expressed some reservations.The IPC secretary suggested formation of an inquiry committee to look into the matter. “If you are willing I am ready to form committee to look into this important issue.”

However, the majority of members who belonged to opposition benches were seen reluctant to move ahead in this regard.The Narowal Stadium is considered a brain child of former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Jamil admitted that sports in Pakistan were in dire need of uplift. “There are multiple problems including Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that by itself is a problem.”The Senators directed the IPC Ministry to make a comprehensive policy on sports for committee’s consumption.

Senator Mushahidullah also expressed his concern over poor performance of Pakistan in the recently held Asian Games. “We finished third from bottom. It should be a matter of concern for all. Mafia is handling Pakistan sports. We should get rid of this mafia,” he said.

Senator Azam Musa Khail was of the opinion that favoritism had ruined sports in the country.They also expressed concern on the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani from the meeting who has left for Singapore to participate in the ICC meetings.

In his absence, Director Cricket Development Haroon Rashid tried to pacify Senators on the poor show in the Asian Cup. “Some time our players give brilliant show as we won the Champions Trophy last years, in Asia Cup we lost badly,” he said.

“Selection committee itself oversees players’ performance in the domestic cricket.”When questioned by Senators as why Mohammad Hafeez was not selected at the outset for the Test series against Australia, Haroon said that national coach Mickey Arthur was of the opinion that he was more an all-rounder. “His bowling is under scrutiny and that turned out to be the reason of his non-selection earlier. When he stared scoring heavily he was picked.”

Haroon was hopeful that Hafeez would go on to play in the World Cup 2019.He admitted that the players were facing fitness problems. “Mohammad Asif has fitness problem and does not look ready for international cricket. One-day cricket is more for all-rounders and that is why Yasir Shah was not part of the limited overs cricket.”

Haroon blamed regional associations for not taking care of all those 41 grounds that were raised recently. “The PCB is not taking a single penny from the government. I have to admit here than in past some regional cricket officials take money from players to make them part of the teams. Regional associations are good for nothing.”To a question, Haroon said that there were 400 permanent employees in PCB.