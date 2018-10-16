Turkey searches Saudi consulate as Trump speaks of ‘rogue killers’

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Monday searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for the first time since journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing, as US President Donald Trump floated the idea that “rogue killers” could be to blame for his disappearance.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed — a claim Saudi Arabia has denied — with the controversy dealing a huge blow to the kingdom’s image and efforts by its youthful crown prince to showcase a reform drive. Trump despatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the kingdom for what the State Department described as “face to face meetings with the Saudi leadership” to find out what happened. Until now, Riyadh has not allowed Turkish investigators to search the consulate — officially Saudi territory — with reports both sides were at odds over the conditions.