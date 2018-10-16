Reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: There was a massive reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy late Monday, as 14 secretaries, four commissioners, three members Board of Revenue, three special secretaries, two DCs and the ACS (Energy) were transferred and posted.

According to a notification, Local Government and Community Development Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch (PAS/BS-21) has been transferred and posted as commissioner Sahiwal Commissioner, as the post shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Baloch and for as long as it is held by him.

Commissioner Sahiwal Dr Farah Masood (PAS/ BS-20) has been transferred and posted as the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) MD. Secretary Irrigation Sher Alam (PAS/BS-21), Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Dr Muhammad Amal (PAS/BS-20) and Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Development Muhammad Ayub (SG/BS-21) have been transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.

Secretary Excise and Taxation Babar Shafi PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Transport against a vacant post which shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Shafi and for as long as it is held by him. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise and Taxation till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Managing Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Tahir Khurshid (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred, with immediate effectand posted as DG Khan Commissioner against a vacant post.

Secretary Public Prosecution Syed Ali Murtaza (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Irrigation.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Saif Anjum (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Local Government. Secretary Women Development Sarah Saeed (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Higher Education Department against a vacant post.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman (PAS/BS-20), presently an OSD and attending 109th NMC, has been posted as Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Development Department. Nadeem Aslam (PAS/BS-20) – awaiting posting – has been posted as Secretary Public Prosecution Department. Special Secretary (Reforms) Schools Education Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment Department vice Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) who is transferred and posted as Member (Judicial-I) Board of Revenue in his own pay and scale against a vacant post.

Secretary Schools Education Imran Sikandar (PAS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Multan in his own pay and scale against a vacant post. Special Secretary Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Mahmood Hassan (PAS/BS-20 – on Acting Charge basis) has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Sargodha vice Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (PAS/BS-20) transferred and directed to report the S&GAD.

OSD Muhammad Saleem Hussain (PMS ex-PCS/BS-20) has been posted as Member (Taxes) Board of Revenue with immediate effect in his own pay and scale against a vacant post. Director National Educational Equipment Centre Naseer Ahmad Khan (PMS ex-PCS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Member (Judicial-VI) Board of Revenue against a vacant post.

Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) MD Muhammad Ahsan Waheed (PMS ex-PCS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development against a vacant post. Member CMIT Ahmad Ali Zafar (PMS ex-PCS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Member (Judicial-VIII), against a vacant post. Special Education Department DG Afshan Kiran Imtiaz (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as DG Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab vice Sajid Zafar Dall (PAS/ BS-19) transferred.

DG Khan Commissioner Gulzar Ahmad has been transferred and directed to report the S&GAD. He is also relieved of the additional charges of the posts of DG Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority and Project Director Tribal Area Development Project (TADP). Director Provincial Consumer Protection Council Secretariat Aamer Zamir (PMS ex-PSS/BS-20) has been transferred and posted as Secretary Zakat and Ushr Department against a vacant post.

OSD Shakeel Ahmad (PAS/BS-19) has been posted as Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department vice Muhammad Masood Mukhtar (PAS/BS-19) transferred and posted as Secretary (I&C), S&GAD. Ghulam Farid (PAS/BS-19) – awaiting posting – has been posted as Special Secretary (Operations) Schools Education Department. He is also entrusted the additional charge of the post of Secretary Schools Education Department till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Director Civil Defence Sajid Mahmood Chauhan (PAS/BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Governor Punjab in his own pay and scale against a vacant post.

Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) DG Dr Ehtisham Anwar (PAS/BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department. Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal DG Sajid Zafar Dall (PAS/BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Higher Education Department.

OSD Capt (retd) Muhammad Asif (PAS/BS-19 – on Acting Charge basis), OSD has been posted as Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department against a vacant post.

Rawalpindi DC Umar Jahangir (PAS/BS-18) has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of Commissioner Rawalpindi till the posting of a regular incumbent. Sumair Ahmad Syed (PAS/BS-19 – on Acting Charge basis) – awaiting posting – has been posted as Additional Secretary (Welfare) vice Danish Afzal (PAS/BS-18) transferred and posted Additional Secretary (Coordination) to Chief Secretary against a vacant, relieving Muhammad Masood Mukhtar of additional charge of the post.

Jhelum DC Muhammad Jehanzeb (PAS/BS-19) has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary (Reforms) Schools Education. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Jhelum Khalid Mahmood Tipu (PMS Ex-PCS/BS-18) has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of DC Jhelum till the posting of a regular incumbent.