Govt performance not zero but minus: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday that the government performance is not zero but minus as the people have rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-elections. He said that government has drawn failed economic policies and its 50-day performance was exposed in Sunday’s by-election.

Talking to media in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said hurling allegations on others can’t bring the country out from deterioration economic situation. Tax rates are increasing, dollar is rising and business is shutting down, he said. The government has announced a failed economic policy and debt has increased owing to the rise in dollar’s value, he said. Economy cannot be fixed by hurling slogans and fear is gripping the nation, he said.

Economy is a national issue and not the one between PTI and other political parties, he said. The PPP leader said pressure is exerted through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on political opponents, he claimed.

Shah warned if the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) ignores the opposition, it will be very difficult for the Parliament to operate and if the law is used for personal vendetta then it will hold no value.

Taking a hit at Prime Minister Imran Khan s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Shah said it is a drama and beyond understanding. It will be a bigger mistake than the Ashiana Housing scheme, he said. “How will a man who earns Rs3,000 pay back a loan of Rs1.5 million,” he asked.