Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing

Top Story

I
INP
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt performance not zero but minus: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday that the government performance is not zero but minus as the people have rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-elections. He said that government has drawn failed economic policies and its 50-day performance was exposed in Sunday’s by-election.

Talking to media in Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said hurling allegations on others can’t bring the country out from deterioration economic situation. Tax rates are increasing, dollar is rising and business is shutting down, he said. The government has announced a failed economic policy and debt has increased owing to the rise in dollar’s value, he said. Economy cannot be fixed by hurling slogans and fear is gripping the nation, he said.

Economy is a national issue and not the one between PTI and other political parties, he said. The PPP leader said pressure is exerted through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on political opponents, he claimed.

Shah warned if the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) ignores the opposition, it will be very difficult for the Parliament to operate and if the law is used for personal vendetta then it will hold no value.

Taking a hit at Prime Minister Imran Khan s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Shah said it is a drama and beyond understanding. It will be a bigger mistake than the Ashiana Housing scheme, he said. “How will a man who earns Rs3,000 pay back a loan of Rs1.5 million,” he asked.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

Photos & Videos

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down