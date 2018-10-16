Tue October 16, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 16, 2018

China to help Pakistan curb corruption

ISLAMABAD: China Monday assured Pakistan of its wholehearted support and cooperation to successfully implement its agenda of fighting corruption, alleviating poverty and developing agriculture.

This assurance was held out by Minister of International Development of the Communist Party of China Song Tao during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who will reach China on November 3 for a three-day visit where he will meet Chinese president and high-level officials told Song Tao that Pakistan would like to learn from the Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, fighting corruption and developing agriculture by sharing expertise, technology and best practices. The prime minister said the “all weather friendship” between Pakistan and China held particular significance to the people of Pakistan.

He said President Xi Jinping’s terming of this friendship that of “iron brothers” reflected an undeniable reality, he said. Imran said President Xi was a great statesman for whom there was much admiration by the people of Pakistan.

Appreciating the growing relations between the PTI and Communist Party of China (CPC), the prime minister emphasized the need for further enhancing these ties through exchange of delegations and sharing of ideas.

On his upcoming visit to China, the prime minister stated that he looked forward to his meetings with the Chinese leadership. This, he said, would provide an opportunity to underscore the importance of the “all weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries.

He said the China International Import Expo would provide an opportunity to the two sides to look into export possibilities from Pakistan to China. The Chinese dignitary underscored the importance attached by the leadership and people of China to relations with Pakistan.

He assured the prime minister of China’s support to Pakistan at all regional international forums. He said exchanges between political parties would help in sharing ideas to achieve common and shared development.

He termed CPEC a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative, which would make significant contributions towards building a new Pakistan. INP adds: Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing will support the IMF’s cooperation with Pakistan and provide it with an objective assessment of the country’s current situation in a professional spirit. “As a member of the IMF, we support this world body in assisting the Pakistani government to properly cope with its current financial difficulties,” spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said at a regular news briefing in Beijing. Kang expressed his confidence that the relevant measures will not affect the normal bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the spokesperson said this project was built by the governments of China and Pakistan on the principle of joint construction and sharing.

About the issue of debt burden on Pakistan, Lu Kang said, in fact, everyone had also noticed that the proportion of corridor debt in the debt structure announced by the Pakistani government was very low, which was not the cause of current financial difficulties in Pakistan.

He made it clear that China was willing to continue to work with Pakistan to continuously push the corridor construction into a stage of enrichment and expansion, and help it enhance its independent development capability.

As a member of the MF, China supports the organization's objective evaluation of Pakistan based on professionalism and effectively assists Pakistan to respond to current difficulties, the spokesperson said.

“The relevant measures should not affect the normal bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan. For some time, the parties concerned have had more discussions on Pakistan’s debt problems and the financial difficulties caused by debt.”

