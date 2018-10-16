Lahore U-19 Inter-Zonal Cricket from Nov 1

LAHORE: The LRCA Inter Zonal Under-19 One-day Cricket Tournament 2018 will start from November 1 at different venues of Lahore Region. Four teams of each zone will take part in the event and they will be divided into two pools. Tournament will be played on league basis and two top teams of each pool will qualify for final. In this connection, trials of East, North and West Zones will be held as per following programme: West Zone trials on October 2018 at Cricket Centre Ground at 9am; North Zone trials on October 23 at LRCA Ittefaq at 9am; East Zone trials on October 25 at LCCA Ground at 9am.