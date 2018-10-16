Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 16, 2018

SA’s World Cup plans take shape

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s time for experimentation ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is coming to an end, according to coach Ottis Gibson.

Speaking after rain washed out his team’s final Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Benoni on Sunday, Gibson said a short limited overs tour of Australia, starting later this month, would be a crucial part of the build-up to next year’s World Cup in England. “We want to go there with an attitude of trying to win,” said Gibson. “The squad that we pick will reflect that and reflect our feeling on the formula and the way we want to play cricket.” South Africa were seldom under pressure in three limited overs and two Twenty20 internationals against Zimbabwe but tried to play the kind of positive cricket that will be needed for more demanding encounters.

“There is a lot being said about being positive. The key is having the will to stick with it even when things get tough,” said Gibson. The Barbados-born coach said leading batsman Hashim Amla would miss the tour of Australia because of a finger injury but indicated that veteran bowlers Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir would make the trip, adding to the strike power of fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. “I know what Rabada and Ngidi can do but for me the real excitement was watching Dale Steyn bowling in the second game in Bloemfontein,” he said. “It was fantastic to see him back to that level again, bowling quickly with that skill and accuracy.”

De Villiers included in SA T20 league draft: South African batting star AB de Villiers was on Monday named among 12 leading players for South Africa’s new Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament.

Six South African and six overseas players were named as marquee players at a Cricket South Africa media briefing. Six teams will be competing for their services in a draft in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan and fellow England players Jason Roy and Dawid Malan will join West Indians Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as the leading overseas players. Six teams will be competing for their services in a draft which will take place in Johannesburg on Wednesday. De Villiers, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, heads the list of designated South African players. He will represent the Tshwane Spartans, who will be based at his long-time home ground in Centurion.

National captain Faf du Plessis will play for the Paarl Rocks team in the Cape Winelands, Hashim Amla for Durban Heat, JP Duminy for Cape Town Blitz, Kagiso Rabada for Jozi Stars in

Johannesburg and Imran Tahir for the Port-Elizabeth based Nelson Mandela Bay

Giants.

