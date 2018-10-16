Bolt fumes over drug test notice

SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.

The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial. “So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice. The demand for the out of competition test — to collect urine and blood — appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia. Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.