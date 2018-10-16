Bolt fumes over drug test notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.
The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial. “So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice. The demand for the out of competition test — to collect urine and blood — appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia. Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.
SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.
The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial. “So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice. The demand for the out of competition test — to collect urine and blood — appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia. Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.
Comments