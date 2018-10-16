Descon Super Cricket League begins

LAHORE: Six matches of the 2nd Descon Super Cricket League (DSL) were decided on the opening day here at three different grounds.

In the first match at Lahore Gymkhana Club, Descon beat Nespak by 31 runs and Mubashar Hassan from Descon played man-of-the-match knock of 86 runs to steer his team to victory. In the second match at the same venue, ICI Pakistan outlasted PC by 74 runs. From the winning side, Haseeb Sattar was top scorer with 87 and was awarded man-of-the-match award.

In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Packages overpowered Avari by 6 wickets. The all-round performance of Muzammil Ghaffar of Packages (58 runs and 2 wickets) was highlight of the match and he was declared man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Tetra Pack defeated CCL by 29 runs. Shahzad Ali of Tetra Pack (33 and 3 wickets) played heroic role to land his team to home and was named man of the match. At Model Town Whites ground, Abacus overcame Akzo Nobel by 54 runs. Abacus captain Sohail Sikander was hero of the match as he hammered 86 runs and earned man of the match award. In second match at the same venue, Nestle routed Mobilink by 6 wickets. Tahir Chaudhry clinched 5 wickets for the winning side and was declared man of the match.