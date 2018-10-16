Aun stars as Rizvis bag Boltoro Polo Cup

LAHORE: Aun Rizvi hammered a hat-trick to help Team Rizvis outpace Team ASEAN 7-5 in the Boltoro Polo Cup final played at Islamabad Polo Club.

According to information made available here on Monday, the final proved to be an enthralling one, in which both the sides displayed outstanding polo skills and mallot work, but in the end, Aun’s heroics helped Team Rizvis emerged as title triumphant. Besides Aun’s hat-trick, the remaining four goals came from Col Bobby – who banged in a brilliant brace – and Edward and Turab Rizvi – who converted one goal each successfully. From losing side, high-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan slammed in four goals and Bilal Hamayun hit one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their team, which lost the final 5-7. Nine teams participated in the well-fought Boltoro Cup, and throughout the tournament, Team Rizvis played superbly and managed to qualify for the final, where the team work and perfect game planning bore fruit for them. It was yet another polo tournament at Islamabad Club, which Rizvis won gracefully. The Austrian High Commissioner graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners.