Amateur Ladies Golf title for Anya

ISLAMABAD: Anya Farooq won the gold medal in the gross category of the first FEGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at the Bahria Town Murree Expressway Golf Course on Saturday. Parkha Ejaz secured runner up spot in gross category. Yasmeen Mubarak won the seniors gross prize with a score of 53 over nine holes. In the gross gold category Parkha Ejaz secured runner- up gross. In the Silver Category, 2nd runner-up gross was Rafaqat Abjad, runner up gross was Ms Tehmina Rashid. Winner gross was Shehzadi Gulfam. To facilitate the relatively new golfers the events were divided into gold category, silver category and bronze category. Noticeable was the driving distance achieved by the young girls and included a massive 260 yards shot that enabled Rimsha to claim the longest drive while Parkha accurately played the nearest to the pin at 6ft from the hole. On the sideline of the championship a team match was also conducted with the best 2 scores from participating teams. The winning team was from Lahore. At the conclusion of the championship, Tahira Raza, former President of First Women Bank, distributed prizes to the top performers.