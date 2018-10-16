IPC ministry urged to make comprehensive sports policy

ISLAMABAD: Senators on Monday directed the IPC Ministry to make a comprehensive policy on sports. The Senators expressed these views during a meeting of IPC committee on sports.Senator Mushahidullah also expressed his concern over poor Pakistan performance in the recently held Asian Games. “We finished third from bottom. It should be a matter of concern for all. Mafia is handling Pakistan sports. We should get rid of this mafia,” he said. Senator Azam Musa Khail was of the opinion that favouritism had ruined sports in the country.

PCB was represented by Director Cricket Development Haroon Rashid as PCB chairman was away out of country to attend ICC meeting. The meeting also expressed concern over Pakistan cricket team’s poor performance in Asia Cup. Haroon blamed regional association for not taking care of all those 41 grounds that were raised recently. To a question, Haroon said that there were 400 permanent employees in PCB.