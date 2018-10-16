Youth Olympics: Wrestler Inayat wins bronze to create history

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young wrestling sensation Inayatullah created history when he bagged bronze medal in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Peshawar boy romped to his superb victory when he upstaged Carson Manville of the United States 6-2 in the bronze medal fight of the 65 kilogramme competitions.

Earlier, Inayat took a golden start when he demolished Westerly Ainsley of New Zealand 13-2 in his opening fight. However he then went 0-8 down to Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov in his second fight to set bronze medal fight with the Virginia-born Carson who is a dangerous grappler.

This was the first wrestling medal for the country in the short history of the Youth Olympics and second overall. Pakistan had claimed silver in hockey in the inaugural edition of the world’s prestigious youth competition held in Singapore in 2010. The fighter Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan, who defeated Inayat, eventually clinched gold medal when he overpowered Iran’s Mohammad Karimi 6-1 in the gold medal fight. Inayat has also to his credit a gold in the 2017 Beach World Wrestling Championships and a silver in the 2017 Asian Cadet Championships. Inayat’s glorious achievement has moved Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar.

“I had told you that Inayat is capable of winning a medal at Youth Olympics and he did a fine job to do so,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Argentina on Monday in an interview.

“It’s a big, big achievement as I will tell you that it’s not easy to fight against these people who have very developed and are well-groomed,” said Arshad. He said that this could be the last medal for Pakistan at this level as the rest of the world had improved a lot. “We are lagging far behind as far as youth development is concerned. In Pakistan there is no work being done on youth. There is no system in place for working on cadets and juniors. If we did notimprove our system then I think it could be the last medal from Pakistan at this level,” the official pointed out.

“What we have achieved is because we for the last three years had been working hard on Inayat. We kept fielding him in international events and also sending him abroad on few occasions for 20 to 25 days of training. Inayat is the first Pakistani wrestler who had qualified for the Youth Olympics,” Arshad said.

He demanded of the government for establishing academies so that wrestling could be further improved.“There is a need of establishing academies. If you have a good youth then you will have a bright future in the particular sport as such youngsters would then win medals for the nation at the senior level also,” Arshad said. He said that the government should focus on youth development.

“The state should also build a couple of international standard wrestling halls for wrestling both in Lahore and Islamabad. The state also should encourage Inayat by giving him some prize money for such a fine achievement. The state also should increase our annual grant. The PWF last year got Rs1,800,000 annual grant. Previously, it was Rs1,500,000. The numbers of medals which our wrestlers are securing and the number of tours which we are managing for our wrestlers I think the grant we receive from the state is too meagre and should be increased manifold,” Arshad said.

He suggested to the government to focus on eight to ten such sports disciplines in which Pakistan could lift international medals.“If we start investing on the key and potentially glorious sports disciplines then I am confident Pakistan will be able to win medals in the mega events,” Arshad said.

Meanwhile Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) also congratulated Inayat for his superb performance in Argentina.“POA and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan feel proud to congratulate Inayatullah for winning bronze medal in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games. Inayat, the whole nation is proud of you,” POA said in a press release. “He has made history for winning first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of PWF for this great honour. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this historical achievement,” POA said.Weightlifter Farhan Amjad and shooter Nubaira Babar were the others who represented Pakistan in the Youth Olympics.