Tue October 16, 2018
Islamabad

October 16, 2018

Bahria University holds conference on ECODE

Islamabad: A two-day international conference on ‘Emerging Challenges for Organisations in Developing Economies (ECODE)’ has been organised by Bahria University (BU) at here, says a press release.

The conference is offering a platform for academicians, researchers, practitioners and students to learn and share knowledge.The conference is divided into different themes, each presenting an emerging challenge in today’s developing economies. Professor Dr. Assad Zaman, vice chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Islamabad who was the chief guest, said that the involvement of youth in national development is a must as, youth plays one of the most important roles in nation building and strengthening economy.

The conference was inaugurated with an opening speech by the Pro-Rector of BU, Rear Admiral Nasir Mahmood HI(M). He highlighted the themes of the conference and said that Pakistan is experiencing phenomenal growth in education sector. At Bahria University, our approach to compete with global challenges is to build on the belief that sustainable growth is only possible in an environment which values and promotes innovation and the use of technology.

The keynote speakers at the first day of the conference were Patchamuthu Illango, country director of World Bank and Dr. David Roland, Valparaiso University USA.Conference is divide into various panel discussions including Comparative Education of West & East, Innovation & Responsible Entrepreneurship, Overcoming Financial Obstacles to Development, Technology implementation and new ways of managing businesses.Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Shafiq HI(M) expressed his gratitude to speakers and distributed shields at the end of the opening ceremony.

