Tue October 16, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

President urges parents to immunise children against measles

Islamabad: President Arif Alvi administered measles vaccine to a child on Monday as part of a nationwide anti-measles campaign that will target 32.46 million children (aged between 9 months to five years), regardless of their vaccination status or history of the disease.

Speaking at the campaign’s launching ceremony held at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, President Alvi urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly disease. “Immunization is the most cost-effective preventive measure and it our collective responsibility to promote it as a child right,” the President stressed while reiterating the government’s commitment to improve the country’s health indicators.

The President appealed to parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers to ensure that all eligible children are fully immunized against all vaccine-preventable diseases. He also called upon all stakeholders to join hands with the government to make the campaign successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Health Aamer Kiani said it is the duty of every Pakistani to ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated during the campaign. Dr. Syed Saqlain Ahmed Gilani, National Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) said, Pakistan experienced a massive measles outbreak in 2011-2013, followed by a nationwide measles campaign conducted in 2014-15 to reduce the burden of measles cases. He also stressed that until we are able to mobilize communities to avail this immunization opportunity, the aim of achieving over 95% coverage cannot be achieved.

According to EPI, Punjab will additionally vaccinate children between 6-9 months, and between 59-83 months, meaning an added 2.75 million children. As many as 35,709,950 doses will be administered on 32,463,591 children. The campaign will be executed through fixed sites, as well as through outreach and mobile teams in all 7,048 Union Councils. More than 29,600 skilled immunization staff will remain engaged in the initiative, alongside 72,000 non-skilled work force who will be involved in finger marking and dissemination of information about the importance of routine immunization. Around 10,600 supervisors will monitor the campaign.

A third-party post-campaign coverage survey will also be conducted. The campaign seeks to achieve at least 95% coverage to prevent future outbreaks and deaths due to measles. It is important to understand that success will remain a far-fetched dream in the absence of further strengthening of routine immunization coverage. Pakistan is currently one of the five countries in the world with highest number of unimmunised or partially immunized children.

