Service delivery to be improved: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi said that service delivery system will be improved in order to redress public grievances and police service centres of all districts across province will be interlinked with the help of modern software system so that residents of a district may easily get character certificate, registration of tenancy, copy of FIR and more than 13 other facilities even residing in another district.

He expressed these views while taking charge of Inspector General of Police and talking to reporters at Central Police Office here Monday. On the arrival of IG Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi was given salutations by an alert squad of police after which ceremony of change of command took place in committee room. Former IG Punjab Muhammad Tahir formally handed over the command of Punjab Police to IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi. All Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior officers were present during this ceremony. After change of command ceremony, IG Punjab met with reporters. IG Punjab while answering queries of media personnel told that it is an honour to hold command of biggest force of the country and I will try to fulfil this responsibility with honesty and diligence. He said that after passing three decades in police service he is aware of public issues and all available resources in the light of my experience will be utilised for achieving better public service. He said that media is a significant pillar of society and its effort to highlight public issues will be welcomed. The IG said that internal accountability unit system will be made effective for compensation of public complaints related with police and strict action will be taken on identification of corruption against officers. Besides, resource management system centres will be established in all districts replicating it from Sindh Police so that available resources should be used efficiently, he said. Replying to journalists, the IG said that better public service is top priority of Punjab Police for which previous IT based projects will be improved; open courts at district and central levels should be held for quick resolution of public issues, he said.

Lectures: Lahore Police arranged anti-drugs lectures and seminars in different educational institutions of the city. DIG Operations Lahore Shahzad Akbar said the basic purpose of delivering anti-drugs lectures and arranging seminars was to aware students about damages of using drugs. Lahore police is taking stern action against such elements around educational institutions of the city who are trying to divert the attention of students from studies.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has completed 14 years of successful emergency services delivery in all 36 districts of Punjab on Monday, and during this span of time Rescue Services rescued around 6.3 million emergency victims of different emergencies. In this regard, a ceremony was held at PCSIR Hall from where the Service started on 14th October, 2004 before 14 years ago by then Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi was the chief guest on the occasion. Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all rescuers especially the pioneers on completion of 14 years of the Service.

He said the Punjab Emergency Service was started as an Emergency Ambulance Service as a pilot project from Lahore in 2004. The establishment of this Service was a great challenge, especially when there were no trained emergency personnel or emergency training institutes available in Pakistan. He requested Ch Pervaiz to expedite the approval of Service regulations. Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker Punjab Assembly said “it is the great moment to be here with Rescue family and worth mentioning that the Service started in my tenure of Chief Minister Punjab and at that time this was a unique initiative to serve humanity without any discrimination. He appreciated the efforts of Founder Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his pioneer team. Pervaiz Elahi ensured that service rules and regulations would be formulated soon for the periodic promotion of dedicated rescuers and all issues of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122). He expressed his gratitude over the successful completion of its 14 years of humanitarian services.