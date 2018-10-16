Partly cloudy forecast

Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till Tuesday. Continental air is prevailing over other parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) accompanied by gusty wind is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.